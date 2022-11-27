Published November 27, 2022

By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

Missouri Tigers sophomore wide receiver Dominic Lovett intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal when it opens in December, according to a Sunday tweet 247Sports National College Football reporter Chris Hummer.

“I won’t try to guess Dominic Lovett’s reasons but man, his departure is an absolutely crushing blow,” Let it Fly Media Storytelling Director Tom Martin wrote in a Sunday tweet. “He was putting his stamp on the program. Maclin-esque dude.

“He could leave a legacy and establish a new era here. But legacy doesn’t pay. I can’t blame him, and won’t remember him.”

Dominic Lovett earned 852 yards from scrimmage on 63 total plays in 12 games for the Missouri Tigers, gaining three total touchdowns in the process. The 5-foot-10-inch receiver led the Tigers and placed third in the Southeastern Conference in receiving yards, earning twice as many as senior wide receiver Barrett Banister and three times the total of senior wide receiver Tauskie Dove.

Lovett was ranked as a four-star wide receiver from East St. Louis High School in Belleville, Illinois. The heavily-recruited prospect placed second on Missouri’s 2019 recruiting class behind edge rusher Travion Ford, passing up offers and extra recruiting attention from Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Illinois, Penn State and Purdue, among others, to play for “one of college football’s top offensive minds” in head coach Eliah Drinkwitz and offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan.

Dominic Lovett will headline a 2023 NCAA transfer portal class featuring three-star Appalachian State receiver Da’Shawn Brown and Western Kentucky receiver Craig Burt, according to 247Sports. Missouri landed Miami cornerback Marcus Clarke last August, pushing the Tigers to the No. 1-ranked transfer recruiting class in the early 2023 cycle.

Missouri lost quarterback Connor Bazelak to the Indiana Hoosiers, receiver Javian Hester to the Oklahoma Sooners and defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo to the Louisiana State Tigers in last year’s transfer portal cycle, among others.