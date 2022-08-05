Mitchell Trubisky delivers honest take on his four-season run with Bears

Mitchell Trubisky had quite a roller-coaster four-season run with the Chicago Bears.

Plenty of high expectations were placed on Trubisky when the Bears selected him with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. While he would go on to finish with a winning record in three of his four seasons in Chicago, he recorded 20-plus passing touchdowns in a mere one year and also did not have a single season where he posted a 100.0-plus passer rating.

From Trubisky’s standpoint, he is “proud” of his run with the Bears. Speaking to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Trubisky came to the defense of his tenure in Chicago.

“We won a lot of games,” Trubisky said. “I’ve made a lot of big plays, I contributed to those winning teams and I knew I was a leader in those locker rooms.

“People can say whatever they want about it. I’m proud of my work there.”

Trubisky left the Bears via free agency following the 2020 season, which came after the team decided to decline the fifth-year option in his rookie contract. He would later opt to sign with the Buffalo Bills to be Josh Allen’s primary backup quarterback. Among the reasons behind his call to join Buffalo was that he wanted to be “somewhere where people want you here and they care about how you’re progressing as a person and as a player.”

Trubisky is now with the Pittsburgh Steelers, as he is aiming to be named as their starting quarterback come Week 1 of the 2022 season.