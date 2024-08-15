There was a time in early 2022 when the hottest storyline in AEW, nay, professional wrestling period, revolved around the heated feud between MJF and CM Punk.

Working a program that featured blood, A+ promos, entrance music theft, and ultimately one of the best Dog Collar matches of all time, MJF and Punk truly elevated their games to a level neither has reached since and, unfortunately, will probably never get to have a third match, unless, of course, one jumps from AEW to WWE or the other way around.

But would MJF even want to get back in the ring with Punk if everything was in good order? Or does he feel that feud is thoroughly behind him? Well, the “Salt of the Earth was asked that very question in an interview with WhatCulture and gave a very interesting response regarding wrestling psychology.

“I would have won if we wrestled again. I think everybody knows that. I'm a very smart individual, I've actually mentioned this in regards to Swerve as history repeats itself, I'm a man that… I like to pick my spots. It's very obvious that I could have beaten him again as I had already beaten him twice in Chicago. But why would I beat him when there was no World Title on the line?” MJF asked WrestleTalk.

“I feel the same way about Swerve. Physically speaking, I'm still dealing with an old nagging injury of my left shoulder. Shane Strickland is absolutely on fire right now, as we're gonna see on August 25 when he wrestles Bryan Danielson in what could be Bryan Danielson's retirement match – which is massive. So I'm aware of the fact that, if Bryan Danielson wins, that's good news for me, because that dude's body is hanging on by a thread, and the scary thing is, even with the way his body is now, that dude is still better than 99.99% of professional wrestlers bell-to-bell in that ring. He can decimate a man and rip them in half.

“I'm also better off wrestling Swerve after that match is over for the World Title because Danielson is going to hurt him, they're going to hurt each other. So I'm just picking my spots, and I'm waiting. I'm looking forward to being a double champion – being American Champion and the World Champion. But to answer your question, if CM Punk was still in my company, I would have definitely waited for him to have been the World Champion.”

You know, you really have to give this one to MJF; he really isn't wrong. Why wrestle Punk if the belt isn't on the line, as the real money comes in a main event championship match? As one of the more capitalistically-minded members of the professional wrestling world, should have really expected any other answer from MJF?

MJF stands up for the AEW locker room amidst Britt Baker drama

Elsewhere in his pre-All In interview with WrestleTalk, MJF commented on the state of the AEW locker room amidst the drama surrounding his backstage altercation with Britt Baker.

While no locker room will ever have total unity, as people are competing for spots and shots heading into the future, MJF believes AEW has a tight-knit group that can stand up to anyone else in the biz.

“I'm going to be totally transparent here. I don't feel this is me breaking the fourth wall at all, which is why when ‘things get leaked.' It's unfortunate because 99.99999% of the time it's not true or completely blown out of proportion. The locker room has never been tighter. It's never been a better work environment. This is based on everything I've been told. Nobody talks to me or hangs out with me, and I like it that way. It seems like everyone is unified, not just in hating me, but they all seem to be getting along. It seems like a genuine team effort right now and it seems like everybody believes in All Elite Wrestling and is trying to push All Elite Wrestling further,” MJF told WrestleTalk via Fightful.

“We are very close, from what I understand, in getting an answer on whether or not we're going to get a major amount of money thrown our way from Turner. If we do, we are looking at the most successful professional wrestling company, besides WWE, ever. Why is that not spoken about? I'll tell you why. That's not how you guys make money. That's not me throwing shade. I'm a star, I'm one of the biggest names in the industry, that's a fact, because I'm a little bit of a lightning rod and a little bit controversial. What is controversial about you guys saying, ‘If they get this TV deal, they are literally the second most successful wrestling company that has ever existed'?”

Is MJF just blowing smoke? Maybe so, but if he truly hated working for AEW, why would he have re-signed with the promotion long-term? Even if the occasional issues arise, it's safe to say MJF is AEW through and through and will go to bat for his company as a result.