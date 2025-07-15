We have not seen Xolo Maridueña as Blue Beetle in a couple of years, but he was a fan of James Gunn's first DCU movie, Superman.

Speaking with ClutchPoints at the Smurfs junket, Maridueña shared his opinion on the DCU's inaugural film, which he had seen by the time we talked. He also urged fans to watch his latest project, Smurfs, during the same weekend as a double feature.

“[It's]fantastic,” praised Maridueña. “You know, they're calling [it] the “Super-Smurf Week.” They’re saying it's gotta be a double feature. You gotta watch Superman and then cleanse your pal with some Smurfs.”

It appears every studio wants to have their equivalent to “Barbenheimer,” what some dubbed the famous opening weekend of Barbie and Oppenheimer. We will see if Smurfs has similar success in its opening weekend.

Will Xolo Maridueña's Blue Beetle join Superman in the DCU?

Sooner or later, Maridueña will likely join the DCU. DC Studios and Warner Bros Animation announced in June 2024 that there would be an animated Blue Beetle series.

While the series is still in development, Maridueña will return to voice the title role. More details will likely follow in the coming months.

However, Maridueña's live-action future as the character remains unclear. Unfortunately, Blue Beetle was not an overwhelming success. The penultimate DCEU movie, Blue Beetle, grossed $130 million worldwide.

Still, Maridueña is a young star, and he could be one of the foundational pieces for the DCU. Hopefully, he gets his time to shine under the new DC regime, led by James Gunn and Peter Safran.

The DCU just began with the animated HBO Max series Creature Commandos. Superman is the first DCU movie to be released, though, and it came out on July 11, 2025.

David Corenswet stars in the title role. Gunn wrote and directed it. Previously, Gunn directed The Suicide Squad for the DCEU during his time away from Marvel in between the second and third Guardians of the Galaxy movies.

Smurfs will be released on July 18.