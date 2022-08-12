MLB announces stance on California sports betting proposition 27

Sports gambling is a growing industry without question. A number of states are beginning to legalize it. For sports betting aficionados in California, the routine has been to make a road trip and place their sports bets in Las Vegas. However, California’s Proposition 27 would allow “online and sports wagering outside of Tribal lands.” It is also expected to help end homelessness. The proposition is on the November 8th California voting ballot. As a result, sports betting has been a trending topic in the state. And people who are pro-sports gambling recently got a crucial endorsement, as MLB announced their support for Prop 27.

Steve Bittenbender of Casino.org shared MLB’s official statement in a recent article.

“Proposition 27 – the only measure on California’s upcoming ballot that would authorize and regulate online sports betting – includes strong integrity provisions designed to help MLB carry out those commitments.”

MLB’s support of this proposition makes sense. They have good intentions as they want to see homelessness end in the state. But the league has also been attempting to grow the game. They’ve tried various courses of action such as shortening game times and implementing new rules.

But sports betting automatically increases interest. Fans who bet on games tend to watch those games. MLB would likely see an uptick in viewership if a huge state like California were to make sports gambling legal. This is especially true since there are five teams in the state.

It will be interesting to see if MLB’s backing of sports betting in California helps Prop 27 pass.