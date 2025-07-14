In a surprising move, Milwaukee Brewers rookie pitcher Jacob Misiorowski was selected to the NL All-Star team. This move was just in time before the MLB All-Star Game scheduled for Tuesday in Atlanta.

Without question, it was an emotional moment for Misiorowski given his meteoric rise in a short time.

However, not all are on board with the addition of “the Miz” considering that he has only pitched in five games.

But MLB writer Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic provided thoughts of his own to explain why Misoriowski was selected and provided incentives on how to get others to participate.

In his article, Rosenthal laid out that MLB pitchers aren't part of the fan vote. Plus, out of all the position players selected, Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez will not play due to an ongoing battle with injuries.

Rosenthal made the case that pitchers should be included in the fan vote. Then, Rosenthal suggests that MLB offer players more money to play in the All-Star game.

“Members of the winning team each receive $25,000, in addition to any bonus specified in their contract,” he said. “All players also get a $1,000 stipend, six complimentary tickets to the Home Run Derby and All-Star Game, plus first-class airfare and accommodations for themselves and two guests. They also receive a gift from the player’s league, applicable in-season meal and tip allowance for three days and merchandise made available by the league’s business partners.”

He then called for the league and players' union to work this out at some point in the future.

Who won't be at the MLB All-Star Game

As for Misiorowski, Rosenthal doesn't disagree with the critics of his selection. However, he said there is a reason for his presence.

“Those who want to complain about Misiorowski’s selection are not necessarily off base.” Rosenthal said. “But remember, “the Miz” will only be in Atlanta because others chose not to play.”

Misirowski is replacing Chicago Cubs pitcher Matthew Boyd in the All-Star game.

Boyd won't play due to his scheduled start against the Yankees on Saturday. Plus, the Cubs are looking to keep him healthy as they begin the second half of the season.

Meanwhile, Misirowski is making MLB history with his addition to the roster.