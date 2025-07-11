As the Arizona Diamondbacks are in an immense amount of rumors before the trade deadline, the team has been connected to the Milwaukee Brewers in the latest reporting from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Diamondbacks pitchers Zac Gallen and Merrikk Kelly have been in speeculation, but it's also third baseman Eugenio Suarez that has been getting buzz with the Brewers.

In Friday's column by Rosenthal, he would say how Suarez “makes sense” for Milwaukee, though the list of other teams interested also fits his play. He points out the Brewers since they “could offer a controllable starter in return,” as Suarez is in the midst of an impressive season, earning All-Star honors.

“Suárez, an All-Star for the second time, also makes sense for the Milwaukee Brewers, among other clubs,” Rosenthal wrote. “The Diamondbacks, even if they choose not to be pure sellers, could move Suárez to open third for Jordan Lawlar. The Brewers, working off their current surplus of starting pitching, could offer a controllable starter in return.”

“For such a pitcher, though, the Brewers almost certainly would want more than two months of Suárez,” Rosenthal continued. “And the Diamondbacks, as they face the potential losses of righties Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly in free agency, might at least need to consider such a deal.”

There's no wonder why Suarez has immense interest around the majors as he has 29 home runs to go along with 75 RBIs (fifth in MLB) and a .249 batting average.

Despite Brewers link, Eugenio Suarez wants to stay with Diamondbacks

Despite the rumors, the Diamondbacks infielder Suarez doesn't want to leave, as said before, with the talks around the league of a potential deal. While he acknowledges the business of baseball, he would express how “comfortable” he currently is with Arizona, per Rosenthal.

“I don’t want to leave Arizona,” Suarez said. “Obviously, we know how the business of baseball is. But right now, I feel comfortable. I feel every time we win a game, we’ve got a chance to make the playoffs. Every time we lose, maybe something like that pops in my mind. Which is not good for me. I don’t want to get traded.”

Besides Suarez, Gallen and Kelly have been two pitchers who are currently in rumors to be dealt with the threat of the team losing them to free agency. With them getting better with each start, teams could be lining up for the starters, though Rosenthal would say before it is “unlikely” that they deal both.

“On the flip side, if the Diamondbacks sell, they are unlikely to trade both Gallen and Kelly, according to sources briefed on their plans. The DBacks already are without Corbin Burnes and Jordan Montgomery. If they subtract both Gallen and Kelly, they might not have enough young pitching to get through the season,” Rosenthal reported.

Arizona is currently 46-48, which puts them fourth in the NL West as they start the final series before the All-Star break against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night.