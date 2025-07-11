Jazz Chisholm Jr. is ready to light up the 2025 Home Run Derby stage — and not just with his usual flashy fashion. On Thursday night, the New York Yankees announced that their star second baseman will compete in this year’s Derby, set for Monday, July 14 at Truist Park in Atlanta. Chisholm becomes the eighth and final participant to join a stacked lineup of sluggers aiming to win the most entertaining event of All-Star Week.

“Jazz Chisholm Jr. is set to compete in the 2025 Home Run Derby,” BR Walk-off posted on social media during the first inning of Thursday's game against the Mariners.

The 27-year-old lefty slugger has been one of the Bronx Bombers’ most dynamic players this season. Despite missing over a month of action due to a right oblique strain, Chisholm has still clubbed 17 home runs in just 61 games and is slashing .251/.346/.530 with 43 RBIs and 10 stolen bases.

Jazz Chisholm will represent the Yankees in the 2025 Home Run Derby

Since returning from the injured list on June 3, he’s been on a tear — batting .316 with 10 homers, 26 RBIs, and a .640 slugging percentage over a 31-game stretch. The red-hot stretch not only helped earn him a spot in his second career All-Star Game, but now, a ticket to the Derby as well.

“You work hard, and to get the recognition, it’s amazing,” Chisholm said. “It got harder [to make the All-Star team] once I got hurt, but I came back and got hot. I think I worked hard for it and earned it.”

Chisholm becomes the first Yankee to participate in the Home Run Derby since Aaron Judge won it as a rookie back in 2017. Judge, now a perennial MVP candidate, has declined multiple invitations to return to the Derby, stating he won’t compete again unless it’s hosted in the Bronx.

The 2025 field is packed with talent. Chisholm will go head-to-head with names like Ronald Acuña Jr. (Braves), Cal Raleigh (Mariners), James Wood (Nationals), Byron Buxton (Twins), Oneil Cruz (Pirates), Junior Caminero (Rays), and Brent Rooker (Athletics). Dodgers slugger Teoscar Hernández, the reigning champion, opted not to defend his title this year.

Though Chisholm isn’t leading the league in home runs, his combination of swagger, power, and charisma makes him a perfect fit for the Derby spotlight. Known for his electrifying presence on and off the field, Chisholm already promised a standout appearance on the All-Star Red Carpet — and now, he’ll aim to bring that same energy to the batter’s box.

This will be his first time competing in the event, but he’s entering at the peak of his powers, hoping to bring the Yankees their second Derby crown in less than a decade.