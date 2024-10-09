The Los Angeles Dodgers entered enemy territory when the team took on the San Diego Padres at Petco Park in Game 3 of the NLDS. Padres fans ruthlessly welcomed Dodgers’ manager Dave Roberts after some fireworks between the teams in Game 2. With the series tied at 1-1, the Padres held on in Game 3 to take a commanding 2-1 lead over LA.

The score was 6-4 after three innings of play and it appeared as if fans were in for a high scoring affair. However, the game script flipped from an offensive showcase to a pitchers’ duel as both teams’ bullpens were excellent. And the Dodgers will turn to their relievers once again in a must-win Game 4 as Roberts said it will be a bullpen game for Los Angeles, per Dodgers Insider on X.

Neither team scored another run after Teoscar Hernandez hit a grand slam in the third inning. After the Padres put up six runs in the second, Hernandez made it a 6-5 ballgame by going deep with the bases loaded.

The Dodgers’ bullpen will be busy in a must-win Game 4 against the Padres

Both the Dodgers and the Padres relied heavily on their bullpens in Game 3. San Diego used four relievers to close out the final four innings of the game while Los Angeles got three scoreless innings out of its bullpen.

Dodgers starter Walker Buehler fought through five innings, allowing six runs on seven hits and walking one batter. San Diego feasted off of Buehler in the second inning, scoring all six of their runs. However, the Dodgers couldn’t be touched again for the next seven innings. After Buehler kept the Padres off the scoreboard for three innings, Anthony Banda, Daniel Hudson and Michael Kopech went the final three innings, keeping the Dodgers in the game. However, the Padres’ pitchers were excellent as well, preventing LA from tying the game after a big third inning.

The Dodgers lost an ugly Game 2 which involved fans throwing baseballs from the stands at Jurickson Profar and Manny Machado flinging a ball at LA’s dugout. Roberts described Machado’s toss as “unsettling.” However, it’s unclear if the incident really warranted all the attention the Dodgers gave it.

Los Angeles will return to San Diego for Game 4 on Wednesday night. The Dodgers will be relying on their bullpen to keep their season alive while the Padres look to win and move on to the Championship Series against the winner of the Mets and Phillies NLDS. The Mets won Game 3 on Tuesday to take a 2-1 advantage.