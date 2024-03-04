Former American League MVP Josh Donaldson has announced his retirement from MLB, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com:
“Josh Donaldson has announced his retirement from baseball. Donaldson won the 2015 AL MVP award, was a three-time All-Star and finishes his career with a .261/.358/.489 slash line, 279 home runs, 816 RBI and two Silver Slugger awards.”
Donaldson played for the Oakland Athletics, Toronto Blue Jays, Cleveland Indians, Atlanta Braves, Minnesota Twins, New York Yankees, and Milwaukee Brewers in his career.
He made his MLB debut with the Athletics in 2010 as a catcher, progressing with the team, switching positions to third base, and eventually becoming an All-Star in the 2014 MLB season.
Donaldson was traded to the Blue Jays after the 2014 season. He was named as a starter to the 2015 MLB All-Star Game, earning the most fan votes obtained by a player in the process, and was voted the American League's Most Valuable Player for the 2015 MLB season. The third baseman also won the Silver Slugger Award and led the American League in RBIs (runs batted in) and runs scored.
He was traded to the Indians in August 2018, and then signed a one-year contract with the Braves for 2019. After a successful year with the Braves, Donaldson agreed to a four-year deal with the Twins, before being traded to the Yankees for the 2022 season. An injury-shortened season followed, and the Yankees released Donaldson on August 29, 2023.
The Milwaukee Brewers then signed Donaldson to a minor league contract on August 31, 2023. He spent the rest of the 2023 season with the Brewers before retiring.