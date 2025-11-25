On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs picked up a much-needed win over the Indianapolis Colts in overtime to keep themselves firmly in the thick of things in the AFC playoff picture. It wasn't always pretty for Kansas City, which had multiple crucial turnovers in the game, but ultimately, Patrick Mahomes was able to do just enough to lead his team to victory.

Up next for the Chiefs is a Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on the road, and recently, the team got a positive update on a key member of its backfield.

“Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters that RB Isiah Pacheco (knee) will return from his knee injury and play against the Cowboys on Thursday,” reported NFL insider Tom Pelissero on X, formerly Twitter.

Pacheco has not played since the Chiefs' October 27 win over the Washington Commanders, and although he wasn't great when healthy this season, he still provides some much-needed depth in the Kansas City backfield to help out veteran Kareem Hunt.

Article Continues Below

Meanwhile, the Chiefs will still be in a close to must-win situation on Thursday in Dallas, considering the way that teams around them in the AFC playoff picture are continuing to stack together wins. On Sunday, the Chiefs showed some of their championship pedigree by pulling the game against the Colts out of the fire despite some of the frustrations from earlier in the game. Had Kansas City lost that one, their season would have essentially been on life support heading into the Dallas matchup.

Still, expect a more clean effort from the Chiefs on Thursday against the Cowboys, who are coming off a huge victory of their own on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, despite trailing 21-0 at one point.

The Chiefs and Cowboys are set to kick things off on Thursday at 4:30 pm ET.