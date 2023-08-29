The New York Yankees are turning the page on Josh Donaldson.

With the infielder currently on the 60-day IL and a return not expected until mid-September at the earliest, the team has decided to part ways with him.

“Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees released INF Josh Donaldson from the roster.”

This honestly felt like a move that had to be made. Ever since acquiring Donaldson in a trade with the Minnesota Twins in March of 2022, he's struggled to really find himself. The former AL MVP hit just .222 last year with 15 homers and 62 RBIs in 132 games.

This season, he's been even worse. While Donaldson has only played in 33 contests due to injuries, the 37-year-old is slashing just .142 with 10 long balls. Yankees fans have long wanted Donaldson out of the Big Apple and now they get their wish.

It's a disappointing end to his tenure with New York, but as we've seen with so many players in the past, some just can't succeed with an organization that is always the center of attention.

Now in his late 30s, it's hard to imagine Donaldson will play much longer. His last solid campaign was in 2019, going deep 26 times with the Twins and driving in 72 to go along with a .248 average.

If Donaldson can get healthy by sometime next month, it wouldn't be totally surprising to see a contender pick him up for depth. After all, he is a three-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger winner, too, in addition to the MVP.

Overall, Donaldson hit .207 with the Yankees. The franchise is responsible for an $8 million buyout of his 2024 team option.