The Milwaukee Brewers are hanging on to a three-game lead over the Chicago Cubs that looks more tenuous by the day. The Brew Crew is just 5-5 in its last ten games and is hoping for a strong finish resulting in a NL Central Division Title for 2023.

The Brewers' fans are busy watching the standings while team star Willy Adames is basking in the joy of his recent meetup with Yankees legend Derek Jeter. Brewers DH Jesse Winker suffered an injury setback that has become an important news item amid the team's push for playoff positioning.

Now the question is whether or not a big name veteran and former New York Yankees contributor Josh Donaldson has enough left in the tank to help Manager Craig Counsell's team down the stretch.

Donaldson was selected to join the team from Triple-A Nashville recently in a move that has Milwaukee Brewers fans talking.

3B Josh Donaldson selected from Triple-A Nashville. INF Owen Miller optioned to Triple-A Nashville. RHP J.C. Mejía transferred to the 60-day injured list. pic.twitter.com/HI9VblR8TU — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) September 11, 2023

The Brewers are hoping that the 6-foot-1, 210 pound 37-year-old third baseman from Pensacola, Florida returns to his clutch form that the baseball world saw with the New York Yankees. This season Donaldson is hitting just .142 with 10 home runs and 15 RBI.

Donaldson was released last month by the Yankees and has hit two home runs during his time at Triple-A Nashville. A lingering calf injury forced Donaldson out of action at times during this past month. He has played in five minor league games thus far.

Donaldson was the 2015 American League MVP known for clutch hitting with Yankees GM Brian Cashman's team.

The hope for the Brewers is that he still has some magic left in his bat or can at the very least provide mentorship for a roster in search of a World Series title this season.