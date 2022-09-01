Ex-Cardinals ace Carlos Martinez slapped with 85-game MLB suspension amid PED troubles

We won’t be seeing Carlos Martinez anytime soon. The former St. Louis Cardinals two-time All-Star was hit with an 85-game suspension by the MLB on Thursday, as reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Major League Baseball announced today that free-agent pitcher Carlos Martinez has accepted an 85-game unpaid suspension, retroactive to June 19, for violating the league’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) September 1, 2022

Per Rosenthal, free-agent pitcher Carlos Martinez violated the MLB’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy, hence the 85-game suspension. Martinez had signed a minor league contract with the San Francisco Giants back in March, though he was released before eventually joining the Boston Red Sox.

The 30-year-old was looking to make it back to the big leagues after he flamed out with the Cardinals in 2021. Now, it appears his career could be over. Carlos Martinez was suspended 80 games under the minor league drug program back in May after testing positive for Ibutamoren, which increases Human Growth Hormone

Not only will he be facing that suspension, but he’ll also be punished by the MLB, whose suspension is retroactive to June 19. Martinez must participate in a “confidential and comprehensive evaluation and treatment program supervised by the Joint Policy Board.”

A native of the Dominican Republic, Carlos Martinez made his MLB debut on May 3, 2013. The right-hander started out in the bullpen but struggled to the tune of a 4.28 ERA in his first two seasons.

In 2015, he transitioned to the role of a full-time starter- and took off. Martinez pitched to a 14-7 record with a 3.01 ERA, striking out 184 batters in 179 2/3 innings pitched while earning a berth in the All-Star game.

Injuries took their toll on his career in recent years. Now, Carlos Martinez’ career could be over as a result of his own poor decisions.