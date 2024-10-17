The action is heating up in both the NLCS and the ALCS, and at present, two of the most famous franchises in the history of the MLB are in the driver's seat of their respective playoff series. On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers took a 2-1 NLCS lead over the New York Mets thanks to another collective dominant effort from their pitching staff in an 8-0 win, while the New York Yankees head into Game 3 of their ALCS clash against the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday up two games to none.

While nothing is set in stone quite yet, the manner in which the Dodgers and Yankees have taken care of business thus far has fans hyped up for the potential World Series matchup that awaits. After all, this is a series that could draw viewership records due to the sheer star power that both teams have.

Many fans commented on an Instagram post by the ClutchPoints MLB account and they expressed their excitement over a potential Dodgers-Yankees World Series matchup — a battle between two of the most highly-valued franchises in the entire league.

“I’ve been waiting all my life for this 🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️,” commented Instagram user @valleymamba.

“Anything else would be a bust. Not a fan of either team but would watch this world series,” wrote @dro.tiz.

Meanwhile, other fans on X physically recoil at the thought of a Dodgers-Yankees World Series clash. Fans believe that if they do advance from their respective Championship Series, this just reinforces the notion that money can buy championships. Others simply aren't too fond of the hype that both teams generate.

“Dodgers/Yankees WS is so f**king stupid Pls Guards and Mets do something!” wrote X user @Tsoard23.

“Yankees vs dodgers is the most boring World Series matchup ever. I need the guardians to pull through here,” added @eaglesphanatic_.

“Watching the Yankees and Dodgers just buy a championship appearance this year LOLOLOLOL,” furthered @_kingcoleee.

But of course, it's not over until the fat lady sings. In the case of the Mets and Guardians, they will know that their playoff lives aren't finished until they lose four times to the Dodgers and Yankees, respectively, and that hasn't happened yet.

The Dodgers and Yankees show that it pays to be rich

The Yankees have been far richer than any other team throughout the course of MLB history, and as a result, they have also been the most successful — winning 27 World Series in its many, many years of existence while threatening to win a title every year.

Meanwhile, since the Dodgers' ownership changed hands in 2012, they have been relentless in their pursuit of the ultimate goal. They have won the NL West 11 times out of the past 12 years, and their management has run a well-oiled machine out there in Hollywood — unafraid to spend big for the best players in free agency while developing key prospects to fill positions of need.

The Dodgers and Yankees are proof that it pays to be rich in the MLB, and both need to win just two more games to clinch a rematch of the 1981 World Series.