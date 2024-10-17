They had help but the New York Mets made a mess of hosting Game 3 of the National League Championship Series versus the Los Angeles Dodgers. Shohei Ohtani's three-run shot was all the visitors needed in an 8-0 MLB Postseason win over the Big Apple's Wild Card upstarts.

Lindor did not hold back when discussing the fundamental area where the Mets fell short.

“When we have people on base we have got to execute,” Lindor stated (h/t SNY). “That's what it comes down to really. They executed their pitches when we had people on base. We didn't. I did not execute. We've got to execute with runners in scoring position. That's part of the game. You tip your hat today and hope to come back better tomorrow.”

The Dodgers were definitely not tipping their pitches. Los Angeles got nine innings of four-hit shutout ball from Walker Beuhler and four different relievers out of the bullpen. It is an encouraging trend for Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. Game 3 was the fourth shutout pitched by the Dodgers in the last five postseason games.

Buehler fooled the Mets constantly, inducing 18 swings-and-misses. The ace was hot and comfortable as the weather cooled off, per ESPN's recap.

“I like pitching in the cold,” Buehler said. “The ball was moving around pretty good for me today. Will [Smith] did a really good job. Shutouts in playoffs don't come easy, and Will did a really good job.”

Mets might need a miracle

The Mets robbed the Dodgers a couple of times in Game 3. Still, they might be more than a little discouraged hearing those Dodgers pitching stats. Lindor will have to look in the mirror after letting a bases-loaded opportunity go wasted in the second inning. Buehler blew three pitches by Lindor to keep Los Angeles in the lead. The Dodgers would never feel threatened again as they kept increasing the cushion on the scoreboard.

Next up on the mound for the favored Dodgers is high-priced international rookie Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The Mets are sending veteran left-hander Jose Quintana to rubber in what might be their last home game of the year. With the series going back to the West Coast, New York might need a miracle if it loses Game 4 at home.