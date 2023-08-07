Things don't often go as planned in the wildly unpredictable world of professional sports. Sometimes an unforeseen setback forcibly brings an athlete to a crossroads. Such was the fate for a former Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs pitcher who saw his MLB career come to an unfortunate end because of health concerns.

But with some creativity and unrelenting perseverance, Steven Brault might just claw his way back to The Show.

“I wasn't able to sign with a team because nobody thought I would be able to stay healthy, so at that point it was either retire or try hitting,” the 31-year-old told The Chris Rose Rotation on Monday. “So I'm like learning how to do everything again. It's really hard, but it's really fun.”

Steven Brault didn’t want his pro baseball career to end so he’s transitioned from pitching to the outfield pic.twitter.com/d6fWrDct9O — Chris Rose Sports (@ChrisRoseSports) August 7, 2023

The former 11th-round pick in the 2013 MLB Draft is currently playing outfield for the Spire City Ghost Hounds in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. In 46 games, he is batting .264 with five home runs and 19 RBIs. Brault just recently robbed a homer and belted one in the same game, showing how quickly he is grasping his new reality.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

You can hear the child-like enthusiasm in his voice. The opportunity for a second chance in the big leagues is clearly not lost on him, and he is making the most of it. Even taking a nasty fall in the field is not dampening his excitement or drive.

“I knocked myself out robbing a home run,” he recalled. “My head hit the concrete (on top of wall where there is no padding) and I lost consciousness and then fell to the ground. And the ball rolled out of my glove, so it was not a catch.”

Neither an injury scare or a drastic position change is going to deter Steven Brault on his comeback journey. Those who watched the Academy Award-nominated film Moneyball will remember Scott Hatteberg's own improbable, yet completely real story. He sustained nerve damage in his throwing elbow and was forced to transition from catcher to first base. The move extended his MLB life and allowed him to be a key member of a 103-win Oakland Athletics team.

Brault posted a 4.73 career ERA but was solid last season with the Cubs before suffering a shoulder strain. That door has now been effectively closed, but a new one can potentially open thanks to his adaptability and love for the game of baseball. Stay tuned.