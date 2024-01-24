Joey Votto shares hilarious throwback story about an exchange with Joe Mauer.

Joey Votto is still one of the most interesting baseball guys around, and he proved that once again with a heartfelt and hilarious he posted on X while congratulating Joe Mauer after the former Minnesota Twins star catcher got elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday.

“On first base at Target Field during a game, I turn to Joe. ‘Used to watch your batting vids every day after school' I tell him. Joe smiles and responds, ‘That's incredibly generous of you, thank you!' At 34 years old, I was starstruck meeting him. Now, he's HOF! Congrats, Joe!” Votto posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Joey Votto and Mauer are of the same age, with both men hitting 40 years old in 2023. However, Mauer saw action in the big leagues first, making his MLB debut in 2004 with the Twins, while Votto got his turn in 2007 with the Cincinnati Reds. Interestingly enough, Votto and Mauer never played for any other team besides the Reds and the Twins, respectively. That said, Votto isn't quite ready to hang up his cleats, as he continues to generate interest from other clubs.

Mauer is one of the three baseball legends voted this year into the Hall of Fame together with Adrian Beltre and Todd Helton. Mauer received 79.7 percent of votes to get into the Hall of Fame, and if Votto had a vote, he'd also likely would have given the ex-catcher a nod.

In his 15-year MLB career, Mauer batted .306 and racked up 143 home runs and 923 RBIs through 6,930 at-bats and 1,858 games played.