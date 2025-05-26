The Kansas City Royals have optioned infielder Cavan Biggio to Triple-A Omaha following Sunday's 2-1 win over the Minnesota Twins, according to Anne Rogers of MLB.com. However, Biggio’s status remains somewhat uncertain, as the veteran has over five years of MLB service time, granting him the right to refuse the option and instead elect free agency.

Per Rogers, Biggio has not yet made a decision, and he’ll have the next couple of days to determine whether he’ll report to Omaha or test the open market.

Biggio, 30, was once part of the Toronto Blue Jays’ highly anticipated young core alongside Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette. After an impressive start to his career, including a .368 on-base percentage and 118 wRC+ over his first two seasons, the son of Hall of Famer Craig Biggio has struggled to regain that early success. His offensive production has steadily declined since 2021, leading to stints with multiple teams in 2024 and now uncertainty about his future in Kansas City.

After joining the Royals on a minor league deal in January, Biggio earned a spot on the Opening Day roster thanks to a strong showing in Spring Training. But once the regular season began, his offensive woes returned. Over 69 at-bats in 37 games, he’s slashed just .174/.300/.250 with a 61 wRC+, one home run, four RBIs, and one stolen base. Among MLB hitters with at least 80 plate appearances, his wRC+ ranks in the bottom 35 league-wide.

Biggio appeared as a pinch-hitter on Sunday, striking out in place of Mark Canha in the ninth inning. It could mark his final appearance in a Royals uniform.

Manager Matt Quatraro and the Royals’ front office now have decisions to make regarding his replacement on the 26-man roster. Several internal candidates could be called up, including MJ Melendez, Joey Wiemer, Tyler Tolbert, or Tyler Gentry—all of whom are already on the 40-man roster. The team also has the flexibility to select a new contract, with space available on the 40-man.

One potential option is outfielder John Rave, who was notably absent from the lineup at Triple-A Omaha on Sunday. That absence may suggest a promotion is imminent, although nothing official has been announced. Other names in the mix include non-roster players like Nelson Velazquez, Nick Pratto, or Jordan Groshans, each of whom brings prior big league experience.

Biggio’s decision looms. Accepting the option would keep him in the Royals’ system and on the 40-man roster, offering a quicker path back to the majors. Electing free agency could give him a fresh start elsewhere, though likely on a minor league deal.

Whichever path he chooses, it’s another twist in what’s been a tough stretch for a player once seen as a cornerstone of a contending team.