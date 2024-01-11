Joey Votto isn't expected to re-sign with the Reds, but is drawing interest from three mystery teams in MLB free agency.

Joey Votto's time with the Cincinnati Reds may be over (unless an unexpected reunion comes to fruition), but the former MVP is still reportedly drawing interest in MLB free agency. Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported Thursday that Votto is receiving interest from three teams, however, the teams were not named.

Votto is 40-years old and is not going to produce at a superstar level like he once did. Nevertheless, teams likely wouldn't mind adding a veteran like Votto to help lead. Votto's resume speaks for itself and he is well respected around the game.

In addition to being a former MVP, which he won in 2010, Votto is a six-time All-Star. And he isn't far removed from recording All-Star caliber numbers. Although he wasn't selected to the All-Star team in 2021, Joey Votto ended up receiving MVP votes after finishing the year with a .266/.375/.563/.938 slash line and 36 home runs.

So what teams should pursue Votto in free agency?

The best MLB free agency landing destinations for Joey Votto

A number of teams make sense as potential suitors for Votto. Younger teams searching for veteran prowess and leadership should attempt to sign the former Reds star.

The Baltimore Orioles and Arizona Diamondbacks both enjoyed competitive seasons. Both ball clubs also feature fairly inexperienced rosters and would benefit from adding a player like Votto.

Rebuilding teams also may display interest in him. Votto could help the progression of developing players, but at Votto's age he probably would prefer to join a contender.

One team to keep an eye on is the Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox need a respected veteran presence in their clubhouse.

Rafael Devers is their best player, and he's probably their leader at the moment. But another veteran would not hurt. And with Justin Turner now a free-agent, replacing him with Votto makes sense.

Joey Votto can still contribute on the field. It is not all about the leadership and veteran element. He offers power from the left-side of the plate and can still field his position at first base, although some teams may utilize him in the DH role.

Either way, seeing Votto in a different uniform will be strange. He will always be remembered as a Reds legend. With that being said, he can still make a pivotal impact for a team in 2024.