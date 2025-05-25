The Minnesota Twins have won 16 of their last 18 games, including 13 straight. Rocco Baldelli's team won 10 straight games at home for the first time at Target Field. However, the Twins just one-upped themselves with back-to-back walk-off wins over the Kansas City Royals. Ty France and Brooks Lee too turns playing hero for Minnesota as they won both games.

In Friday's game, France stepped into the box in a 1-1 game in the bottom of the ninth. On the first pitch that Lucas Erceg threw him, France launched a 407-foot home run to score himself and Carlos Correa to win the game 3-1.

On Sunday, both offenses had a better showing. Lee stepped in with runners on first and second and squeezed a single into right field, scoring Carlos Correa and winning the game 5-4.

Brooks Lee and the @Twins walk it off for the SECOND consecutive day! pic.twitter.com/moEl5EYCUf — MLB (@MLB) May 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

Twins fans took to social media to react to the nail-biting victories that their team pulled off to start the series.

“Walkoffs are the best, great job Twins,” one fan said.

“Walk me off…. x2,” commented another.

“They are doing all of this with no Buxton, no Wallner, and C4 on limited playing time (pinch hit in the 9th today – did not start),” pointed out one Minnesota fan.

“BIG TWIN ENERGY!!” said another Twins fan.

“Lee the Leeegend,” commented one fan, giving the 24-year-old a new nickname.

Rocco Baldelli will happily take two wins against an American League Central rival. Every team in the division has been chasing the Detroit Tigers all season. However, the Twins are as close as they have ever been. Completing the sweep against the Royals on Sunday would be a big momentum boost for Minnesota before Correa and Co. head on the road for the next week and a half.

France, Lee, and Kody Clemens have stepped up and contributed for the Twins. If Minnesota continues to get production and clutch hitting from their entire order, the sky's the limit. They could hang on to one of the AL's Wild Card spots and even challenge the Tigers.