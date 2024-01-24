Baseball fans took note of other possible Hall of Fame nominees.

The MLB has had stellar talent pass through the league over the years. After a lengthy waiting period, the 2024 Baseball Hall of Fame inductees were announced. The Baseball Writers Association chose Adrian Beltre, Joe Mauer, and Todd Helton as the highlight nominees. Here are some noteworthy reactions.

The baseball world reacts to 2024 Hall of Fame selections

Adrian Beltre and Joe Mauer were first-ballot Hall of Famers. Meanwhile, Todd Helton finally earned a spot in Cooperstown after previous nominations. Fans respect each of the aforementioned legends' honors; however, they took note of possible snubs:

He didn’t have 150 HR and he didn’t have 1000 RBI’s, he batted .306. He gets in and Jeff Kent had over 400 hr and over 1500 RBI’s. — Bob L (@BobL07617725) January 23, 2024

Congratulations to the 3 newest Hall of Famers: Adrian Beltre

Joe Mauer

Todd Helton But it’s hard not to feel for Billy Wagner, who fell just short again. — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) January 23, 2024

Fans believe Jeff Kent and Billy Wagner were snubbed. Moreover, one X user claimed Gary Sheffield should have been inducted over some of the other nominees. Regardless, the players not selected will have an opportunity to make the 2025 class.

The 2023 MLB season was a wild ride for fans. Some teams who were expected to make deep runs fell short, while others exceeded expectations. For example, the Baltimore Orioles and Atlanta Braves earned the No. 1 seeds in the MLB playoffs, but both lost in their respective division series.

Moreover, the N0. 5 and No. 6 seeds advanced to the World Series. The Arizona Diamondbacks beat the odds in the National League and took on the American League champion Texas Rangers. The fifth-seeded Rangers beat the D-backs 4-1 to take the 2023 championship.

Exciting times lie ahead for baseball fans with the historical moves made in 2023-24 MLB Free Agency. Shoe Ohtani took his talents to a stacked Los Angeles Dodgers team. Other clubs have bolstered their roster to make deep runs as well.

All in all, as the 2024 Baseball of Hall of Fame festivities close, fans can rest assured that their favorite legends will have the opportunity to make future classes.