Seattle Mariners pitcher George Kirby made a shocking admission Friday night following the team's 7-4 loss against the Tampa Bay Rays. After pitching into the seventh inning and allowing a big game-changing home run, Kirby admitted that he wished he “wasn't out there” after entering the inning with 90 pitches for the game. The All-Star pitcher's admission drew plenty of backlash from former MLB players on X (formerly Twitter).

Jered Weaver, who pitched from 2006-2016 with the Los Angeles Angels (made three All-Star teams during that span) before finishing his career in 2017 with the San Diego Padres, did not hold back on George Kirby's comments in the slightest.

“This is why I’ll never be any kind of coach in the big leagues to be honest.. I shouldn’t have been out there? I threw 90 pitches? What the f**k?? Embarrassing truly embarrassing… grab you nuts and let’s go to work!!”

Weaver's fiery take drew responses from a number of former players who echoed his sentiment.

Former MLB players get real on George Kirby

Derek Holland, who is remembered for pitching for the Texas Rangers, replied to Weaver's statement.

“Absolutely correct. I may not have been the best pitcher but i wanted to be out there and have them take the ball from me. I wanted to start and close the same game. All the veterans instilled that into me. Lol the vets would of absolutely abused me if i said i shouldn’t have been out there hhaha this is wild to me.”

Torii Hunter, Dontrelle Willis, and Kyle Farnsworth were among the other ex-players to chime in on the George Kirby situation.

"@Weave1036 Wow…..The game has changed!" Hunter wrote

“Yeah that’s you’re game on that day! Esp him i would’ve loved to have his stuff,” Willis added

“They don’t make them like they use to,” Farnsworth agreed

George Kirby is one of the best young pitchers in baseball. Following a stellar rookie campaign, he made his first All-Star game in 2023. In an era where pitchers are often limited when it comes to pitch count, Kirby's take isn't all that surprising. Still, his comments clearly upset former players.