Major League Baseball's journey toward implementing robot umpires has taken a significant step forward. Commissioner Rob Manfred revealed plans to test the automated ball-strike system (ABS) during spring training in 2025. The trials, which will take place in 13 ballparks hosting 19 teams, could pave the way for regular-season use as early as 2026.

Since 2019, MLB has been testing ABS in the minor leagues to enhance strike zone accuracy and reduce umpire error. However, despite years of experimentation, the league is still refining the system. The current iteration uses a defined strike zone based on a batter's height and where the ball crosses the plate. This year, the top of the strike zone was adjusted to 53.5% of a batter's height, up from 51%, while the bottom remained at 27%.

Spring training will allow MLB players and teams to experience the challenge-based ABS system firsthand. Under this setup, a human umpire calls balls and strikes, but teams can challenge calls using the robot system. Similar to current video review rules, each team is expected to have a limited number of challenges and retain those that are successful.

Could MLB implement Robo-Umps in 2026?

“I think we will have a spring training ABS test that will provide a meaningful opportunity for all major league players to see what the challenge system will look like,” Manfred said. “It won't be in every single ballpark, but we actually have a plan where every team will get meaningful exposure.” The league's decision to test the system during spring training underscores the importance of gathering input from players and teams. Manfred emphasized that the feedback from these stakeholders will be crucial in determining ABS' future.

“There’s two sides to that test,” he explained. “It’s what the clubs think about it and also what do the players think about it? And we’re going to have to sort through both of those.” Before robot umpires can debut in the regular season, MLB must reach an agreement with the Major League Baseball Umpires Association. The current collective bargaining agreement expires on December 1, 2024, making negotiations a key hurdle for the league.

“I would be interested in having it in ’26,” Manfred said. “We do have a collective bargaining obligation there. That’s obviously a term and condition of employment. We’re going to have to work through that issue, as well.”

While ABS has already been tested extensively in Triple-A games, including a split system where robots exclusively called strikes for some games and humans worked alongside challenges for others, its introduction to the major leagues would mark a groundbreaking shift in the sport.

MLB hopes the spring training trials will help players and teams acclimate to the system, ensuring a smoother transition if ABS is implemented in the future. The 2026 season may bring a new era of precision to baseball’s strike zone, but its adoption will hinge on the success of next year’s tests and collective bargaining agreements.