But that's not the only thing he's thinking about. Merrifield recently appeared on ‘Foul Territory' where he said that MLB umpires are fighting hard against the use of robot umps, and he's with them:

Said Merrifield on MLB umpires, “I think umpires kind of fall in the middle of certain things. They have a good feel for the game. When we talk about a guy calling timeout when he's hitting, and having the clock just automatically reset to 15 seconds, instead of giving the guy a second to regroup – most umpires have a good feel of ‘okay this guy's regrouping or this guy is just stalling.'”

The robot umpire system is being utilized in Triple-A half of the time. It won’t be added to MLB in 2024 though as the league hopes to perfect the system prior to calling it up to the majors.

“I think there’s some sentiment among the group that we made a lot of changes here,” MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in June. “We ought to let the dust settle, and there are clearly unresolved operational issues with respect to ABS. Despite all the testing, we still have some things that are unresolved.”

A return to Toronto is still possible for the 34-year-old Merrifield. General manager Ross Atkins might be inclined to work out a deal that benefits both sides for the next few years, as opposed to a one-year option that could financially strap the Blue Jays going into free agency.

Merrifield batted .271 with 11 home runs and 67 RBIs while earning his third-career All-Star selection this season.