The Major League Baseball Player Association (MLBPA) represents players across the league and looks out for their best interests. Recently the topic of the MLB's new uniforms has come up including the different complaints that players around the country have expressed regarding how they fit, the material they are made of and similar concerns.
MLPBA Head Tony Clark has announced that the organization is taking action in regards to these complaints, according to a new report from The Athletic.
The news came on a day when a Dodgers star free agent signing made his long-awaited spring training debut. The MLB family has been mourning the loss of a pitching icon who revolutionized the knuckle ball and made it his bread and butter pitch, as well as his wife who passed away shortly afterward.
Now, the focus is shifting to Clark's comments on the growing controversy.
Tony Clark Reveals Next Steps on Uniform Issue
Clark's comments in The Athletic are now making the rounds and they could be music to the ears of players who have grown frustrated with the uniform situation.
Clark said that “work is being done to mitigate” players' concerns according to the article.
“I think the information and the experience that guys have on the ground is speaking for itself,” the MLPBA head said following a meeting with Philadelphia Phillies players at Clearwater, Florida's spring training grounds.
“And we’re hopeful, at least based on solid public comments at this point, that work is being done to mitigate it being a topic of discussion any longer than necessary.”
Complaints About MLB Uniforms Revealed
Complaints about the uniforms from MLB players have abounded in recent weeks.
Some say the pants are ‘see through,' less sizes are being offered and fits are reportedly strained in terms of how they correspond to player body sizes.
The MLB told The Athletic that representatives from Nike and Fanatics “are visiting camps to meet with all players…like every spring training” and feedback is being sought and encouraged so possible changes can be made in time for March 28's Opening Day festivities.