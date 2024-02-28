The Boston Red Sox lost a legend when Tim Wakefield passed away on October 1, 2023, On Wednesday, it was announced that Tim's wife, Stacy Wakefield, passed away, per a statement from the Boston Red Sox account via the Wakefield family:

“It is with deep sadness that we share that our beloved mother, daughter, sister, niece, and aunt, Stacy, passed away today at her home in Massachusetts. She was surrounded by her family and dear friends, as well as her wonderful caretakers and nurses. The loss is unimaginable, especially in the wake of losing Tim just under five months ago. Our hearts are beyond broken. We will remember Stacy as a strong, loving, thoughtful, and kind person, who was as down-to-earth as they come. We feel so lucky to have had her in our lives, and we take comfort in the fact that she will be reunited with Tim, the love of her life.”

Reactions pour in after Stacy Wakefield's passing

Stacy had been dealing with pancreatic cancer. Her husband, Tim, passed away in October due to brain cancer, and his passing brought a ton of reactions from former teammates and MLB stars. Others chimed in and paid respects to Stacy Wakefield as well following the unfortunate news of her passing.

It's been an unfortunate few months for the Wakefield family and the Red Sox. At the end of the statement, the Wakefield family asked for privacy during this time:

“We kindly ask for privacy at this time as we try to process this profound loss.”