The Boston Red Sox lost a legend when Tim Wakefield passed away on October 1, 2023, On Wednesday, it was announced that Tim's wife, Stacy Wakefield, passed away, per a statement from the Boston Red Sox account via the Wakefield family:
“It is with deep sadness that we share that our beloved mother, daughter, sister, niece, and aunt, Stacy, passed away today at her home in Massachusetts. She was surrounded by her family and dear friends, as well as her wonderful caretakers and nurses. The loss is unimaginable, especially in the wake of losing Tim just under five months ago. Our hearts are beyond broken. We will remember Stacy as a strong, loving, thoughtful, and kind person, who was as down-to-earth as they come. We feel so lucky to have had her in our lives, and we take comfort in the fact that she will be reunited with Tim, the love of her life.”
Reactions pour in after Stacy Wakefield's passing
Stacy had been dealing with pancreatic cancer. Her husband, Tim, passed away in October due to brain cancer, and his passing brought a ton of reactions from former teammates and MLB stars. Others chimed in and paid respects to Stacy Wakefield as well following the unfortunate news of her passing.
Prayers to the Wakefield family.
Stacy Wakefield, the wife of Red Sox knuckleballer Tim Wakefield, passed away Tuesday from cancer. Stacy had had been battling cancer at the same time as Tim.
Tim died in October after suffering a seizure following surgery for brain cancer.
I'm incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of Stacy Wakefield. She gave such a moving tribute at Tim's memorial service and it struck me how incredibly strong she was to be able to do that when she had been dealing with her own cancer battle for months at that point. Just…
Horrible news from the Red Sox: Stacy Wakefield, the widow of Tim Wakefield, passed away today at her home in Massachusetts.
The Red Sox family has been hurt once by Tim Wakefield’s passing, now today it continues as we remember his wife, Stacy. Passed away due to her own battle with cancer. Prayers to the Wakefield family.
My heart breaks for the Wakefield family
The baseball world was hit hard by Tim’s passing in October and I was so sad to learn that he and Stacy were battling cancer at the same time
Sending many thoughts of comfort & healing to their kids after this unimaginably difficult loss https://t.co/L4zGArAKTN
It's been an unfortunate few months for the Wakefield family and the Red Sox. At the end of the statement, the Wakefield family asked for privacy during this time:
“We kindly ask for privacy at this time as we try to process this profound loss.”