MLB free agency continues to drag on

The market has been slow in free agency this winter in MLB, and many big names remain on the market as teams report to spring training. Justin Hollinder of the Seattle Mariners and AJ Preller of the San Diego Padres spoke on the unique offseason and the amount of names that are still available.

“It does seem unusual, more so than other years, that there's this many players available,” Justin Hollinder said, via Robert Murray of Fansided.

The Mariners are a team that seems pretty much set where its payroll is. AJ Preller has been active, trading Juan Soto the New York Yankees to revamp the pitching depth of the team, along with signing multiple relief pitchers. It is unknown whether or not the Padres are done making moves.

“People are talking about how slow the offseason has been,” Preller said, via Murray. “I feel like there's been a few of these offseasons with elite players that just haven't lined up. … Every offseason is a little different. It depends on team needs, who the big players are, who the aggressive teams are, and also what the players are and what they're interested in.”

Notable free agents like Blake Snell, Jordan Montgomery, Cody Bellinger and Matt Chapman remain unsigned with spring training games starting this weekend. Others who could be useful for teams like JD Martinez or Tommy Pham remain unsigned as well.

There will undoubtedly be significant moves made in the coming weeks, and only time will tell where these names will end up in 2024.