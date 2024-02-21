Seattle may not be going after Chapman after all.

The Seattle Mariners have been linked with frere agent third baseman Matt Chapman in recent days, but that buzz may be a whole lot of nothing.

Mariners GM Justin Hollinder had this to say about his team's roster, per Robert Murray of Fansided:

“Our roster feels pretty set right now. I don’t want to rule anything out, but I think it’s very likely that the core group that we have right now remains the core group. There’s likely not a big add over the next couple weeks.”

‌The Mariners reportedly discussed the possibility of adding Chapman to fill the starting third-base spot previously held by Eugenio Suarez. The Mariners’ current plan is to use a platoon of utility infielders Luis Urias and Josh Rojas at the position. Neither is an optimal option from a defensive standpoint, while their combined offensive contribution is unknown.

If the Mariners are looking for defensive strength, they need look no further than Chapman. The four-time Gold Glove (2018, 2019, 2021, 2023) and two-time Platinum Glove (2018, 2019) winner is one of the best third basemen is MLB, even if his offensive performance could be improved.

Despite batting just .240 on the year, Chapman's power at the plate and elite glove helped him finish with a WAR of 4.4, putting him among the leaders at third base.

Should the Mariners elect not to pursue Chapman, there are other ideal landing spots for the third baseman to end up. The Philadelphia Phillies, Milwaukee Brewers, and even back with the Toronto Blue Jays are all possible destinations.