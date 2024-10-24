The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers are set to face each other for the 12th time in the World Series, and Reggie Jackson, who had perhaps his most iconic moment in the 1977 series for the Yankees against the Dodgers, spoke on the matchup and how he felt going against those Los Angeles teams.

“I like the Dodgers,” Reggie Jackson said, via Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY. “I really do. I always wanted to play for the Dodgers. My guy was Duke Snider, Duke from Flatbush. They had that great infield with Garvey, Lopes, Russell and Cey. They had those great outfielders with Reggie Smith and Dusty Baker. And, man, they always had great pitching. They had a great, great team.”

It is clear that Jackson has a healthy amount of respect for those Dodgers teams that he went up against, but he made it known that his allegiance in this fall classic is still with the Yankees.

“But I'm a Yankee, bro. I wear pinstripes in the Hall of Fame. I've got NY on my hat. Who the heck do you think I'm going to root for?” Jackson said, via Nightengale. “I've got to pull for the Yankees.”

The Yankees come in as slight underdogs to the Dodgers, but the series is viewed as essentially a toss-up by most. These have been two of the best teams all year, and it should be a memorable series, no matter the outcome.

Reggie Jackson on the meaning of Yankees-Dodgers

The Yankees and Dodgers is a classic matchup between two iconic teams, and that is why Jackson is so excited for this year's matchup.

“I always loved playing the Dodgers,” Jackson said, via Nightengale. “They were big-time Hollywood. They had the sunshine. Everybody had a blonde wife. They were cool. They had their shades on. … We were just those nasty guys from New York, mean and tough. WE had those pinstripes, and wearing those pinstripes, that was always a target. I remember when Mariano Rivera said to me one day, ‘Reggie, I didn't know those pinstripes were so hated.' … That's why this is such a great World Series. You got LA and Hollywood. You got New York and the financial center of the world. Two of the most iconic franchises in all of sports. … They're part of the American fabric.”

It will be interesting to see if someone like Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton or Juan Soto can etch themselves into Yankees lore like Jackson did in 1977, or if the Dodgers will come out on top this time around.