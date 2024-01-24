Former MLB star Roger Clemens gave an honest answer when asked why he is not in the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Most players and fans were excited about the recent Baseball Hall of Fame announcement. Adrian Beltre and Joe Mauer were elected to Cooperstown in their first years on the ballot, while Todd Helton also earned the honor in his sixth year.

Of course, there were some snubs (Gary Sheffield, Billy Wagner) as well. One player who many people around the MLB world believe should be in the Hall of Fame is Roger Clemens, but he doesn't seem to care about the honor.

“Well first of all, if I knew it was Hall of Fame Day I probably wouldn’t have come on with y'all,” Clemens said on Foul Territory. “That tells you how much I pay attention to it. It was in our rear-view mirror 10 years ago. My teammate in Boston, Jimmy Rice, he got voted in on year 10, and I called him to congratulate him, but I also said how did you get better in 10 years. Did you go play semi-pro ball and hit another 100 homers or something? Come on. He should’ve been in on the first one. Either you’re in or you’re not.”

Clemens also said the Hall of Fame is “not going to change my life one way or the other.”

Roger Clemens' career

Clemens is one of the best pitchers of all-time. However, he and other superstars linked to PEDs are not in the Baseball Hall of Fame. It goes without saying, but Clemens, Barry Bonds, Alex Rodriguez and other stars would certainly be in the Hall of Fame if they were not connected to PEDs.

Clemens pitched from 1984 to 2007, spending time with the Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees, and Houston Astros. He was an 11-time All-Star, seven-time Cy Young Award winner, and one-time MVP winner. Clemens also played a pivotal role in winning two World Series championships with the Yankees.

The debate about letting players linked to PEDs into the Baseball Hall of Fame has drawn passionate opinions. Some fans, analysts, and players feel that the best players should be in the Hall of Fame, despite the PED links. Others certainly don't agree, saying that, despite their accomplishments, they should not earn the honor.

Regardless, Roger Clemens doesn't seem to care either way.