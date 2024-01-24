Despite decorated careers, both Gary Sheffield and Billy Wagner fell short in making the cut once again

After much anticipation, the voting results for the Baseball Hall of Fame were finally released on Tuesday with three names making the cut: Adrian Beltre, Todd Helton and Joe Mauer. While all three, along with Jim Leyland, can now prepare their speeches for July, others were not so lucky. Specifically, two of the biggest snubs in this year's ballot were Billy Wagner and Gary Sheffield, per MLB Network.

Three new shrines in Cooperstown 🔜 pic.twitter.com/oRszIpcb2V — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) January 23, 2024

Wagner falling short was a heartbreak to many. The former pitcher garnered 73.8% of votes, failing to make the cut by a mere five votes. Additionally, 2024 marked Wagner's ninth year on the ballot, which means that he only has one more chance to be inducted. The seven-time All-Star has tallied a career 1,196 strikeouts, taking out 33.2% of batters he faced. Additionally, Wagner finished his career with a total of 422 saves (sixth all-time).

Behind Wagner was Sheffield, who tallied 63.9% of votes. Unlike Wagner, however, Sheffield was already in his 10th ballot year. With no eligibility left, the former slugger now needs consideration by one of the Era Committees for a chance to be included in Cooperstown. Throughout his career with eight different teams, Sheffield managed totals of 1,475 walks and 509 home runs, along with a batting average of .292. He is a five-time Silver Slugger Awardee and was also named an All-Star nine times.

On paper, Billy Wagner and Gary Sheffield have decorated resumes. However, no matter what case anyone may try to plead, it will be up to the BBWAA to decide in the end. At the moment, fans can only hope that 2025 will be Wagner's year and that an Era Committee somehow gives Sheffield a chance.