MLB is looking into tweaks to the pitch clock, batter timeouts, and even requiring pitchers to work from the stretch with men on base

Major League Baseball is proposing multiple rules changes this offseason, just one year after the biggest changes to MLB in decades, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Reducing the pitch clock with runners on base from 20 to 18 seconds is the most significant proposal Major League Baseball’s joint competition committee is considering, but not the only one.

The proposal comes after the MLB saw a seven-minute increase in the average game time late in the 2023 season, that is even after the pitch clock was implemented for the first time in the said campaign.

While it’s unknown when the MLB competition committee will make a decision about the proposal, it is important to note that they need to notify players at least 45 days before any new rule is implemented.

The MLB committee also is suggesting adjustments in batter timeouts, pitching changes and mound visits. Among the other proposals: A restriction on pitchers circumventing the clock by walking around the edge of the mound once a ball is out of play, requiring that a pitcher who warms up face at least one hitter, and a requiring that pitchers work exclusively from the stretch with runners on base.

The batter timeout change would have the home-plate umpire re-start the 15- or 18-second between-pitch timer after granting the batter’s request for time. Under the current rules, there is no official time limit.

While the pitch clock was generally warmly received by fans after some skepticism, there are concerns among MLB players, according to Rosenthal:

“The players’ chief concern, as it relates to the clock, stems from their belief that the risk of pitcher injuries will increase because of the reduced recovery time between pitches. The league says no evidence exists linking the clock to the rate of pitcher injuries. It wants to reduce the time between pitches with runners on base because game times over the course of last season increased as players learned to manipulate the clock.”

While MLB players don't have the power to stop the league from implementing the committee's recommendations, they'll likely ask for adjustments as the process plays out.