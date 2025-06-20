Tension had been simmering between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers, as has been the case since last October, and it overflowed in Chavez Ravine on Thursday night. Both Fernando Tatis Jr. and Shohei Ohtani were once again hit by pitches in this divisional series, Dave Roberts shoved Mike Shildt in an explosive manager altercation and Robert Suarez was ejected. Benches cleared and hysteria ensued, overshadowing what was ultimately a 5-3 Friars win.

These two franchises do not like each other. Despite the media and Hunter Dobbins' best efforts, the New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox rivalry is not nearly as intense as it was two decades ago. This National League West conflict packs genuine animosity, especially when considering that professional sports is generally amiable these days.

LA and San Diego did not engage into a full-blown brawl, but they made their feelings known during these last four days. It all came to a head in the series finale.

Tempers flare in Padres-Dodgers game

Dodgers right-handed relief pitcher Jack Little, who was in the midst of his MLB debut with the team trailing 5-0 in the ninth inning, went inside on Tatis and drilled him in his left hand. The rookie looked visibly frustrated after the HBP, but Padres skipper Mike Shildt had run out of patience after seeing his star outfielder get plunked by LA pitchers three times this month.

He stormed out of the dugout, cussing and yelling in Dave Roberts' direction while his player was hunched over in clear pain. The latter took exception to the former's reaction, insisting that the act was unintentional. He gave his San Diego counterpart a little push, and everyone came dashing onto the field. Coaches and umpires held back an enraged Shildt, who looked as if he was ready to throw hands with Roberts. Fireworks went off in Dodger Stadium, a couple weeks earlier than expected.

The drama was far from over, however. Since there was little doubt surrounding the outcome of the game, the Padres took the opportunity to come after their California foe. All-Star closer Robert Suarez pelted Shohei Ohtani in the back on a 3-0 count, leaving little room for interpretation. But before Round 2 could commence, the reigning NL MVP urged his teammates to stay in the dugout and headed to first base without retaliating.

The umpire predictably tossed Suarez and the game carried on without further incident. Surprisingly, the winning run actually came up to the plate in the form of young catcher Dalton Rushing, but Yuki Matsui struck him out to finally end this tense showdown.

Where do we go from here?

The Dodgers and Padres will not collide again until August, but given what transpired this week, and specifically the final inning of Thursday's game, fans should brace themselves for residual acrimony.

Shohei Ohtani, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Andy Pages are all wearing multiple bruises on their bodies. Tatis' condition is currently uncertain. The X-rays on his hand came back negative, but because of the sensitivity of the area, more imaging will be done on Friday.

If the two-time Silver Slugger is seriously injured, the Padres may have something else to say this summer.