The Boston Red Sox have already made one franchise-altering decision this season by choosing to trade third baseman Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants. At least one person believes they should be ready to make another. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com recently reported that one rival executive believes Boston should make a trade for Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rhys Hoskins.

“What the general public never factors into their knee-jerk trade reactions is what the teams trading away the large contract can now go do with those dollars,” an NL executive said hours after the trade. “Boston should go trade for someone like [Brewers first baseman] Rhys Hoskins right now. Then the deal takes on a whole new dimension.”

Boston has newfound flexibility after moving Devers, and since they are in the hunt for an American League Wild Card spot, they may be willing to make another splash sooner rather than later.

“I think we're absolutely going to look at the best use of those resources [from financial flexibility created by the Devers trade] and could put them to use as early as the 2025 Trade Deadline,” Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow said earlier this week.

Schematically, Hoskins would fit the Red Sox perfectly. The club signed All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman shortly before the start of Spring Training. Additionally, first baseman Triston Casas is out for the year with a left patellar tendon rupture.

Adding Hoskins would instantly fill an important vacancy. The 32-year-old has hit 11 home runs, 38 RBIs across 71 games this season. He has mashed 185 career home runs and has also earned an .821 lifetime OPS. Further, he was a pivotal part of the Philadelphia Phillies' run to the World Series in 2022.

If Boston is searching for a player who can immediately contribute to a winning effort, Hoskins has already proven that he can succeed under intense circumstances. But, it remains to be seen whether or not the Red Sox will look to make such a significant swing on a player who will likely be a free agent at the end of the season.