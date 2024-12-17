Anthony Santander, who hit 44 home runs and was selected to the All-Star game in 2024 with the Baltimore Orioles, is being linked to a number of teams in MLB free agency. In fact, Santander is reportedly still connected to three teams while three other ball clubs were mentioned as possible suitors. The New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays reportedly have interest in the slugger, while the Los Angeles Dodgers, Detroit Tigers and Washington Nationals are “teams to watch,” according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

Feinsand also reports that Santander is seeking a contract of five years and potentially around $100 million. It should be noted that Anthony Santander was already linked to teams such as the Yankees and Red Sox. It seems that not much has changed given this latest update.

Many teams that were interested in Juan Soto, who ultimately signed with the New York Mets, have shifted their focus to Anthony Santander and Teoscar Hernandez. Both outfielders offer impactful offense and can hit in the middle of most lineups around the league.

Santander, 30, played for the Orioles from 2017-2024. He enjoyed multiple strong seasons, but he recorded a career-high in home runs with 44. Still, Santander has some uncertainty when it comes to his offensive production.

Yes, he features plenty of power. However, his .306 career OBP is far from ideal. Despite having an All-Star 2024 campaign, Anthony Santander still recorded just a .308 OBP. In other words, Santander does not get on base at a constant rate.

Nevertheless, teams would still love to add an outfielder with 40-home run potential. Durability is something to consider as well, as Santander has played in at least 152 games in each of the past three seasons. The Yankees, Red Sox, Blue Jays, Dodgers, Nationals and Tigers are seemingly Santander's likeliest suitors at the moment, but anything can happen in MLB free agency.