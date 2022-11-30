Published November 30, 2022

By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

The Houston Astros aren’t resting on their laurels this offseason. They made it clear that they have their sights set on adding three-time MLB All-Star Willson Contreras.

Contreras has been the Chicago Cubs’ full-time starting catcher since 2017 and has played nearly 600 games behind the plate. One interesting wrinkle about the Astros’ pursuit is that behind the plate isn’t where they envision him playing most of his games on defense.

According to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, Houston is envisioning Willson Contreras in a left-field-designated hitter timeshare with superstar slugger Yordan Alvarez.

The Astros like Willson Contreras in part because he can play left field, particularly at Minute Maid Park, which has the second-smallest left field in the majors after Fenway Park. Most of Contreras’ limited time in left was in 2016, his rookie season. But in theory, he could alternate with Yordan Alvarez in left and at DH while also catching on occasion.

Contreras hasn’t played any other spot on defense besides catcher since 2019. He hasn’t played left field since 2018 when he logged four games there. He’s played just 32 games at left for his career, with 75 percent of those coming during his rookie season in 2016.

With an advantageous left field at Minute Maid Park, parking him there won’t be too much of a challenge compared to other arenas with deeper outfields. His versatility and locker room presence as a veteran catcher is a manager’s dream come playoff time.

For an Astros team just coming off a World Series win and looking to defend their title, Willson Contreras becomes an ideal addition if the price is right.