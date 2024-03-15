The 2024 MLB season isn't all that far away, and somehow, the reigning National League Cy Young winner in Blake Snell is still on the free agent market without a team. Snell's free agency saga has dragged on all offseason long, and it doesn't seem like we are particularly close to a resolution with major league games set to get underway in less than two weeks.
Several teams are keeping an eye on Snell, and it sounds like the Houston Astros could quickly be emerging as a suitor considering their need for starting pitching. With Justin Verlander set to miss the start of the season, the ‘Stros could do well to add Snell, and rumors have begun floating around suggesting that they are keeping an eye on him as the regular season draws near.
“Facing mounting questions about their depth, the Astros have remained engaged in the starting pitching market, multiple people with knowledge of the team’s plans told The Athletic this week. Given Crane’s already stated affinity for Snell, it stands to reason he may emerge as the club’s top target.” – Chandler Rome, The Athletic
Should the Astros sign Blake Snell?
Snell is fresh off winning the second Cy Young award of his career in 2023 (14-9, 2.25 ERA, 234 K, 1.19 WHIP), but he hasn't received the level of interest expected for one of the top starters on the open market. It's clear Snell could be an ace that can lead any rotation, and with Verlander set to hit the injured list, Houston suddenly has an opening that Snell could fill.
The Astros probably aren't the team that needs Snell the most, but if they want to make another World Series run this upcoming season, bringing in another superstar pitcher certainly wouldn't hurt. Pretty much every team has already been linked to Snell this offseason, so while Houston fans shouldn't get their hopes up that they will sign him, this is a development that bears watching over the next few days.