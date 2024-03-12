It has been official for months, but seeing the Los Angeles Angels officially fumble the bag and miss the playoffs year after year despite being the team Shohei Ohtani decided to sign with in 2017 remains quite the heartbreaking sight. But they still have Mike Trout, another generational superstar, on the roster, and it's not too late for the Angels to build a contending team for 2024 even though Opening Day is fast approaching.
Trout, in particular, has reportedly implored Angels management to sign the best free agents left on the market; this sense of desperation from the Angels centerfielder is understandable, seeing as he has made the postseason a grand total of one time in his career. And to the Angels' credit, they might be on the cusp of making some big moves, although for now, they're moving like a “real G” from Lil Wayne's perspective.
According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Angels aren't just talking to reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell to potentially give the team its much needed ace, they are also talking to designated hitter JD Martinez to add some punch to the lineup behind Trout.
For now, however, the Angels are just talking to those two, and Heyman didn't specify just how close they actually are to getting them to sign on the dotted line. But for what it's worth, the MLB insider “believes” that Snell “would relish the idea of the Angels as a West Coaster from Seattle who’s spending his winter (and now spring) in Orange County”.
As solid as Reid Detmers and Patrick Sandoval are for the Angels, Blake Snell would give the Angels a proven and battle-tested strikeout artist that gives them a greater chance to compete for, at least, a Wild Card spot.
Meanwhile, JD Martinez may be past his prime, but he bounced back in a major way at the plate in 2023. He hit 33 home runs and drove in 103 runs, and the Angels might be Martinez's preferred landing spot since he doesn't have to move seeing as he spent last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Martinez, if the Angels were to sign him, should be a major upgrade over Brandon Drury, who is projected to be the team's DH.