The USF football program is hiring highly regarded Ohio State offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Brian Hartline to become its next head coach, according to reports.

Hartline, 39, is expected to take the job vacated by Alex Golesh, who was named Auburn's new head coach on Nov. 30. An Ohio State alumnus, Hartline has never coached outside the state of Ohio, although he was drafted by and spent six seasons with the Miami Dolphins from 2009 to 2014.

Since going into coaching before the 2017 season, Hartline has been a part of the Buckeye staff. After one year as a quality control assistant, he became Ohio State's wide receivers coach.

He soon became widely regarded as one of the best position coaches and recruiters in the country, having landed and developed numerous future NFL wide receivers over the years, including Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Emeka Egbuka, Garrett Wilson, Marvin Harrison Jr., Chris Olave, and, currently, Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate.

A credit to his talent, Hartline earned a promotion to offensive coordinator before the 2023 season. He held the title by himself in 2023, shared it with play caller Chip Kelly during Ohio State's national championship season last year, and became the team's sole OC again this season.