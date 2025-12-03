Lincoln Riley has spent the past week insisting he’s “100%” locked in at USC, brushing off interest from SEC powers and framing his future as firmly rooted in Los Angeles. While Riley talks about being “right where I’m supposed to be” and quarterback Jayden Maiava keeps deflecting questions about his own plans by saying he’s focused on enjoying the moment with teammates, USC’s football team's actions on the recruiting trail are sending their own message about what comes next.

Four-star wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt has flipped his commitment from Ohio State to USC, he told Hayes Fawcett of Rivals. As Fawcett reported on X, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound wideout from Oakland, California, had been pledged to the Buckeyes since May before reversing course and choosing the Trojans.

For a staff battling questions about stability after a 27-9 loss to Ohio State ended a four-year rivalry run and knocked USC out of the Playoff race, prying a blue-chip receiver away from Columbus is a badly timed blow for the Buckeyes and a perfectly timed win for Riley.

Dixon-Wyatt’s commitment fits the profile Riley has leaned on since arriving at USC: long, athletic perimeter targets who can stretch the field and turn contested balls into explosive plays.

The roster churn cuts both ways, though. Running back Bryan Jackson is entering the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining, per Hayes Fawcett. Jackson logged 72 carries for 311 yards and five touchdowns in his USC football career, including 36 carries this season and multiple short-yardage scores highlighted by a two-touchdown performance against Iowa.

At 6-foot and 235 pounds, his power profile and red-zone production should draw interest from programs in need of a physical back, whether inside the Big Ten or from familiar faces like former USC coach Lane Kiffin at LSU.

For USC, the pattern is clear: veterans weigh their options, while Riley doubles down on building the next wave. As long as flips like Dixon-Wyatt keep rolling in, the Trojans can sell a future where the noise around jobs and departures fades behind a retooled offense built to strike back.