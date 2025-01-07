The Toronto Blue Jays have become regular “also-rans” in the market for high-profile free agents, missing out on prime targets like Shohei Ohtani last year and Juan Soto this year, among others. Now, Toronto is targeting free agent third baseman Alex Bregman, and the team could be facing an uphill battle again.

USA Today reporter and MLB insider Bob Nightengale published a column full of nuggets that he was hearing from around the league, and he outlined the problem the Blue Jays are facing in pursuit of Bregman.

“The Toronto Blue Jays, who continue to be left at the altar among free agents, have shown the strongest interest,” he wrote. “But just how much more do they have to pay him than the next highest bidder with their high tax rates and distance from his home in Phoenix?”

Bregman, who is entering his age 31 season, is coming off yet another strong year, taking home the American League Gold Glove at third base while hitting 26 home runs with a 118 OPS+.

Toronto got solid production from Ernie Clement at third base in 2024, though Bregman would be a considerable upgrade over the 28-year-old journeyman, even at a much greater cost. Clement has also been mentioned as a potential trade chip if the Blue Jays are looking to both make room at the hot corner and bolster their roster elsewhere.

The Blue Jays aren't the only team chasing Alex Bregman

Nightengale provided his full-league update on the Bregman sweepstakes with the Houston Astros seemingly out of the running for their homegrown star. While Nightengale said Bregman is not yet commanding a $200 million offer, that may still come.

The Boston Red Sox might be the most intriguing team to watch. Nightengale reports that while manager Alex Cora has been vocal about wanting Bregman, GM Craig Breslow is hesitant, considering Rafael Devers does not want to move from third base and the franchise has prospects ready to step in at second.

The Detroit Tigers could also make sense, as it would present Bregman with an opportunity to reunite with former manager AJ Hinch. While Nightengale reports the two sides are not close in contract talks, signing Bregman could put Detroit over the top in the AL Central. The Tigers have already signed infielder Gleyber Torres to man second base.

The NL East could also be a division to watch for Bregman. The Philadelphia Phillies could be interested in Bregman if they pull the trigger on an Alec Bohm trade, while the New York Mets might view Bregman as a backup option if they fail to re-sign Pete Alonso.