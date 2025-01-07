Alex Bregman remains one of the few free agents left and he's generating interest from a ton of ball clubs. One of them is the Boston Red Sox, who could use a player of Bregman's experience on their roster. New addition Walker Buehler has even tried to recruit Bregman to sign with the historic franchise.

However, it appears the Red Sox are hesitant to pull the trigger and bring in Bregman.

Via Bob Nightengale:

“Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora has been vocal in his desire to sign him, and the team has spent only $52.5 million. Yet, with Rafael Devers not wanting to move from third base, Triston Casas at first base, and Vaughn Grissom and top infield prospects on the way at second base, GM Craig Breslow is hesitant.”

This certainly makes sense. Devers is a cornerstone for the Red Sox and wants to keep his position at the hot corner. Vaughn Grissom is still a player who could be an important piece in Boston. At second base, Kristian Campbell is not far off coming up to the big leagues and he's supposed to be special.

Of course, Cora was the bench coach for the Houston Astros, so he's familiar with the type of player Bregman is, both on and off the field. It's hard to ignore the type of impact he would truly make for the Red Sox, who need someone with Bregman's resume. While they don't want to upset Devers by moving him across the infield, perhaps trading Triston Casas could be an option?

The reality is Boston has barely made any moves so far in free agency. But, they've also been linked to a trade for Nolan Arenado, which also signals that Devers would lose his spot. Arenado has never played anything but third base in the big leagues. On top of that, Nightengale reported that the Toronto Blue Jays and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. are $100 million apart on a possible extension and he'd reportedly be keen on playing in Beantown if he left Canada.

It will be interesting to see if the Red Sox are active in the next month before spring training arrives.