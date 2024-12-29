The Detroit Tigers are reportedly making “notable” progress in their pursuit of free-agent third baseman Alex Bregman. Talks have intensified recently, and the two sides are mutually interested. However, a gap in perceived value remains a sticking point. Despite the uncertainty, the Tigers appear determined to land the two-time All-Star and World Series champion.

Bregman, 30, offers exactly what the Tigers need: a high-caliber third baseman and a proven winner. In 2024, he slashed .260/.315/.453 with 26 home runs, 30 doubles, and a Gold Glove to his name. His leadership, postseason experience—99 games and 434 plate appearances—and consistent offensive production make him a natural fit for a Tigers roster aiming to compete.

The Tigers’ infield picture has shifted recently. They signed Gleyber Torres to a one-year, $15 million deal to play second base, and top prospect Colt Keith is set to take over at first base. However, third base remains a glaring hole, with Matt Vierling and Jace Jung slated to share time there. Bregman would provide an instant upgrade at the hot corner and bring much-needed balance to a lineup heavy on left-handed hitters.

The Tigers looking for veteran leadership after failed postseason

Bregman’s connection with Tigers manager A.J. Hinch, who managed him in Houston from 2016 to 2019, and bullpen catcher Chris Chinea, his LSU teammate and roommate, could work in Detroit’s favor. Beyond personal relationships, Bregman’s approach at the plate embodies the Tigers’ organizational hitting philosophy: smart swing decisions, elite contact rates, and an ability to draw walks. His leadership and professionalism would set a strong example for Detroit’s younger players.

Bregman, represented by Scott Boras, is reportedly seeking a $200 million deal in free agency. The Tigers, however, have been cautious with their spending this offseason, leading to a gap in negotiations. The Astros’ earlier six-year, $156 million offer is no longer on the table after Houston pivoted to other options, potentially giving Detroit leverage to find middle ground.

Notably, the Tigers have already strengthened their roster with the additions of Torres and pitcher Alex Cobb. However, the pursuit of Bregman demonstrates their commitment to building a sustainable contender.

If Detroit lands Bregman, it would solidify the Tigers’ infield and enhance their chances in a competitive AL Central. With 46 days until spring training, time remains for both sides to bridge the financial divide. As Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris emphasized, “We’re going to keep working. … I really like where we’re at right now.” Should values align, Alex Bregman could don a Tigers uniform in 2025 and beyond, signaling the team’s return to postseason aspirations.