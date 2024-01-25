As he looks to get back into MLB, six teams are showing interest in former Yankees pitcher Domingo German.

Domingo German has been out of baseball since his controversial exit from the New York Yankees. But a path back to MLB for German is clear with numerous teams eyeing his return.

The Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles are amongst the six teams showing interest in German. The New York Mets are one of those teams, although they're considered the least likely to sign the right-hander. While German has plenty of interest, no deal is close, via Mark W. Sanchez of The New York Post.

In August of 2023, German voluntarily entered an impatient program for alcohol abuse. He has been belligerent inside the Yankees' clubhouse, leading to his release from the team. That release came the same year in which German threw the 24th perfect game in MLB history against the Oakland Athletics.

Overall, German finished the 2023 season with a 5-7 record, 4.56 ERA and a 114/34 K/BB ratio over 20 appearances. Throughout his six-year MLB career – which has all come with the Yankees – German has pitched to a 31-28 record with a 4.41 ERA and a 543/161 K/BB ratio.

Domingo German will have plenty of questions to answer with how the 2023 season ended for him. However, with so much interest, each MLB team has likely done their own research into German's availability. If German is ready to come back to the mound, there is a spot in a MLB rotation available.

He won't be a frontline starter, but German is an intriguing addition for any team in need of pitching. If healthy, he could help bolster either the Blue Jays, Orioles are any team with interest's playoff push.