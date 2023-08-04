New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German is currently taking a leave of absence from the team to receive treatment for alcohol abuse. The news of this was announced earlier this week by the Yankees, but the details of the situation and what sparked the leave weren't revealed until Friday morning.

There was a specific incident that took place in the Yankees club house on Tuesday before the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays, according to a report from Lindsay Adler. Domingo German arrived at the stadium and appeared to be drunk and became violent. He verbally lashed out at teammates and Yankees manager Aaron Boone.

“He flipped over a couch in the clubhouse, smashed at least one television, and was held for a period of time in the facility’s ‘nap room’ while being monitored by team security,” The report on the incident said.

Initially, German was taken to the sauna in hopes of being able to sweat the alcohol out of his system, and after that, he was taken to the nap room.

This isn't the first time that German has been involved in an incident like this. In 2019, he was suspended 81 games because of a situation with his girlfriend where German was intoxicated and became violent, leading to his girlfriend hiding in a room that she had locked, according to a report from The Athletic.

Alcohol abuse has clearly been a difficult part of German's life and hopefully his time away from the Yankees seeking help will do him some good.