The New York Yankees announced that starting pitcher Domingo German will be placed on the restricted list so he can submit to inpatient treatment for alcohol abuse, the team announced on Wednesday.

“Domingo German has agreed today to voluntarily submit to inpatient treatment for alcohol abuse,” The Yankees said in their statement. “He will be placed on the restricted list for the time that he is away from the club. It is critical that Domingo completely focuses on addressing his health and well-being. We will respect his privacy as he begins this process.”

General manger Brian Cashman detailed why German is getting treatment and going on the restricted list. He said that German has dealt with alcohol abuse in the past, and that there was an incident that took place yesterday. Brian Cashman said he could not provide any more details, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

“I'm worried right now for the person and the immediate family,” Cashman said, via Hoch.

Cashman also said that German will not return this season, and that it is a very serious situation, according to Andy Martino of SNY.

It has been an eventful couple of seasons for Domingo German. In 2019, he was putting together a solid season and racking up a decent amount of wins as a starter in the Yankees' rotation, until he was suspended at the end of the season under the MLB domestic violence policy. He was suspended for an incident that allegedly took place the night that CC Sabathia held a gala.

German missed the remainder of the 2019 regular season, postseason, and missed all of the 2020 season. He returned to the Yankees in 2021, and has been with them since.

Early in 2023, German was suspended for 10 games due to allegedly using a sticky substance in a game against the Toronto Blue Jays. After he returned from the suspension from the game against the Blue Jays, he pitched a perfect game in Oakland against the Athletics, just after he had lost a family member.

German was an important piece for the Yankees' rotation at times. Now, German is prioritizing his health, and as the Yankees said in their statement, it is vital that he addresses what he needs to.