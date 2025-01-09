The Toronto Blue Jays aren't doing much to inspire their tortured fanbase right now. After striking out on Juan Soto and Corbin Burnes, the Canadian club is turning its attention to a few other names, via Sportsnet's Shi Davidi.

“To wit, they’re staying in the game on Anthony Santander, although they’re probably not the favourite to land the switch-hitting outfielder right now,” Davidi said. “They remain engaged on Alex Bregman and Pete Alonso, but are believed to be on the periphery on those fronts, and the same may hold true on Tanner Scott. The Blue Jays are also said to be actively working the trade market, which is where the centre-piece of their winter work thus far – [Andres] Gimenez – came from.”

Toronto's biggest move thus far was acquiring Gimenez from the Cleveland Guardians for first baseman Spencer Horowitz and Minor League outfielder Nick Mitchell. The Blue Jays also got right-handed reliever Nick Sandlin in the trade.

Gimenez is a good addition, as he's one of baseball's best defensive infielders. However, it's not enough to keep the team competitive as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette enter their contract years.

To make matters worse, Bichette reportedly has no interest in re-signing, via USA Today. If Toronto doesn't stay proactive on the market this offseason, Guerrero is that much more likely to leave next year too.

Signing Bregman or Alonso would undoubtedly make the team more competitive, but it still could be too little, too late. With the New York Yankees reloading in the wake of Soto's departure and the Baltimore Orioles still a formidable force, it's hard to see how the Blue Jays finish above third in the AL East.

However, the offseason isn't over. There's still time for Toronto to assert itself, but the front office can't settle for being a background character any longer.