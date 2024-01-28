Brandon Crawford's days with the Giants appear to be over. The veteran shortstop is weighing retirement along with other playing options.

Brandon Crawford's MLB playing days are not yet officially over, even if the likelihood that he will continue it with the San Francisco Giants is diminishing. The decorated veteran is willing to make a change to continue his career, though retirement is also not out of the question.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Crawford is considering a change in position as he also ponders calling it a career. Whichever path he chooses, a return to the Giants isn’t suspected to be in the plans.

Rosenthal writes the following: “Free-agent shortstop Brandon Crawford, 37, is willing to move to second or third base, but also could retire if the right opportunity does not arise, according to sources familiar with his thinking. Teams are showing interest in Crawford, but a return to the Giants – his only team during a 13-year career that has included two World Series titles, three All-Star appearances and four Gold Gloves – appears out of the question.”

For Crawford's time with the Giants to be up means that an era is truly over. The veteran shortstop was the longest-tenured player and the last remnant from the World Series-winning years. As his already not-so-great bat worsens and youngster Casey Schmitt works his way into the position, San Francisco clearly has a desire to move on.

Moving away from shortstop, the most demanding defensive position in the infield, could help Crawford elongate his career. He still ranks favorably in many defensive metrics but moving to a position where he doesn’t need as much range will make things easier for the 37-year-old. Plenty of teams could show interest in a strong, defensive-minded former champion.