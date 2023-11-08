Former Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford revealed his mindset heading into free agency as retirement rumors continue to swirl

Former San Francisco Giants All-Star Brandon Crawford is preparing for his first free agency journey of his career. Crawford, who is also dealing with retirement rumors, shared his mindset heading into the offseason with Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic.

“Heard back from Brandon Crawford. He says he and his agent are gauging interest from teams but he hasn’t decided whether he will pursue playing next season. Going into free agency for the first time with an open mind,” Baggarly shared on X (formerly Twitter).

The Giants understood that 2023 could be Crawford's final season in a big league uniform. San Francisco is prepared to move on and turn to younger players if necessary. But Crawford isn't committed to retiring.

That said, his time with the Giants could still be over regardless. Brandon Belt faced a fairly similar situation last offseason before ultimately signing with the Toronto Blue Jays. Belt ended up having a productive campaign in Toronto, so perhaps Crawford will find success with another team.

If he signs elsewhere or retires, Crawford will certainly be missed by Giants fans.

Brandon Crawford's impressive Giants career

Crawford has spent his entire career in San Francisco. He made his debut in 2011 and ended up carving out a starting role on the 2012 World Series winning Giants ball club.

Crawford helped lead San Francisco to another championship in 2014 and later made his first All-Star team during the 2015 campaign.

Heading into the 2023-24 offseason, Crawford is now a three-time All-Star, four-time Gold Glove winner, and one-time Silver Slugger recipient. Additionally, Crawford finished fourth in MVP voting in 2021.

Brandon Crawford was a respectable hitter, but never posted jaw-dropping numbers at the plate. He truly established himself as a star on defense, locking down shortstop over the past decade-plus.

Watching Crawford play the position for the Giants was a treat. He approached it with confidence and made the difficult plays in addition to the routine ones. Most teams wouldn't mind taking a chance on a veteran with Crawford's track record.